US to Sanction Any Illicit Purchases of Iranian Crude Oil - Special Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The United States will sanction any "illicit" purchases of crude oil Iran , US special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said in a briefing in London on Friday.

"Right now, there are no oil waivers in place. We will sanction any illicit purchases of Iranian crude oil," Hook told reporters.

Hook pointed out the United States has not seen any corporate demand from European companies to conduct business with Iran.

"We have excellent discussions with our European allies on that," Hook said.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and reinstate sanctions on that country, including secondary sanctions against companies and financial institutions from third countries that do business with Iran.

The United States has also vowed to drive Iran's oil exports down to zero and demanded that others countries stop any such oil purchases from the Islamic Republic.