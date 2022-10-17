UrduPoint.com

US To Sanction 'Anybody' Helping Iran Sell Military Equipment To Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2022 | 08:56 PM

The United States plans to take further punitive actions toward Iran and any other entity helping Iran sell military equipment to Russia, Politico reported on Monday, citing an unnamed Biden administration official

The US government will "absolutely sanction anybody" who is assisting Iran help Russia to kill Ukrainians, the report quoted the official as saying.

The penalties are likely to come in the form of economic sanctions and export controls, the report said.

Penalties will also be imposed on third parties that facilitate Iran's support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the report added.

Iran has reportedly sold drones to Russia and plans to provide Moscow with surface-to-surface missiles, according to the report.

