WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The United States will impose sanctions against both Chinese and Hong Kong officials involved in undermining Hong Kong's autonomy, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

"The United States will also take necessary steps to sanction PRC and Hong Kong officials, directly or indirectly involved in eroding Hong Kong's autonomy," Trump said. "Our actions will be strong , our actions will be meaningful."