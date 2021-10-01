UrduPoint.com

US To Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place - White House

US to Sanction Ethiopia Unless 'Clear, Concrete Changes' Take Place - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The Biden administration is preparing to impose sanctions on individuals and entities in Ethiopia if no "clear and concrete changes" take place in the country in the realm of the ongoing conflict in the Tigray region, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said Thursday.

"Absent clear and concrete changes, we are preparing to take aggressive action under this executive order to impose targeted sanctions against a range of individuals and entities," Psaki said when asked why US President Joe Biden resort to imposing sanctions under an executive order from September 17.

Psaki added that the White House wants to see the conflicting parties on the ground in Ethiopia initiate discussion to achieve a negotiated ceasefire and allow humanitarian access within weeks or action will be taken.

On September 17, the US government issued an executive order imposing new sanctions on individuals and organizations involved in the escalating conflict in Ethiopia, but said it will delay imposing them if both sides rapidly act to resolve their dispute.

