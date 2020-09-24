US to Sanction Iranian Officials, Entities Today In Response to Afkari Execution - Abrams

The US administration plans to announce new sanctions against Iranian officials and entities involved in the execution of 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari, who was accused of killing a security guard during the 2018 protests, Special Representative for Iran and Venezuels Elliott Abrams said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The US administration plans to announce new sanctions against Iranian officials and entities involved in the execution of 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari, who was accused of killing a security guard during the 2018 protests, Special Representative for Iran and Venezuels Elliott Abrams said.

"Later today, the United States will announce sanctions on several Iranian officials and entities including the judge who sentenced Navid Afkari to death," Abrams said at a US Senate hearing.