The United States will introduce new sanctions on both present and former Iranian officials allegedly involved in the imprisonment or killing of peaceful protesters, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) The United States will introduce new sanctions on both present and former Iranian officials allegedly involved in the imprisonment or killing of peaceful protesters, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo announced on Thursday.

"Under the Immigration Nationality Act, we are restricting visas for current or former Iranian officials and individuals responsible for or complicit in the abuse, detention or killing of peaceful protesters or for inhibiting their rights to freedom of expressions or assembly," Pomepo said. "Our action will also restrict visas for these individuals' family members."