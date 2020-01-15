UrduPoint.com
US To Sanction Iraq If It Buys Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 02:40 AM

US to Sanction Iraq if It Buys Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Iraq may face US sanctions if it buys S-400 air-defense systems from Russia, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood said.

Replying to a question during an event at the middle East Institute in Washington, Hood said on Tuesday that such a deal would likely trigger sanctions and therefore the United States were advising its partners to refrain from it.

Citing Iraqi parliament members, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier that the country had already started consultations with Russia on a possible purchase of S-400 air defense systems.

Last year, the United States expelled Turkey from the F-35 jet fighter program after Ankara bought S-400 air defense systems from Russia.

