US to Sanction Iraq Officials 'Stealing Wealth, Killing Protesters' - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States will sanction any Iraqi officials involved in stealing wealth from the Iraqi people and killing protesters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Monday.

"We will not stand idle while the corrupt officials make the Iraqi people suffer," Pompeo told reporters. "Today, I'm affirming the United States will use our legal authorities to sanction corrupt individuals that are stealing Iraqis' wealth and those killing or wounding peaceful protesters.

"

Pompeo added that potential US sanctions against Iraqi officials will not discriminate between religious sects or ethnicities. They will simply target any officials who do wrong to the Iraqi people, he said.

Anti-government demonstrations in Iraq have been ongoing since early October, with protesters demanding economic reforms, better living conditions and an end to corruption. There have been more than 300 deaths and 15,000 injuries reported across the country due to violent clashes demonstrators face against security forces.