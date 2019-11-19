US to Sanction Iraqi Officials 'Stealing Wealth, Killing Protesters' - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The United States will sanction any Iraqi officials involved in stealing wealth from the Iraqi people and killing protesters, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a press conference on Monday.

"We will not stand idle while the corrupt officials make the Iraqi people suffer," Pompeo told reporters. "Today, I'm affirming the United States will use our legal authorities to sanction corrupt individuals that are stealing Iraqis' wealth and those killing or wounding peaceful protesters."