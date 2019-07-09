US to Sanction More Hezbollah Politicians, Businessmen - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United Sates will continue targeting Hezbollah businessmen and politicians in an effort to degrade the Lebanese group's capabilities, a senior administration said on Tuesday after the Treasury Department designated two members of Lebanon's Parliament.

"This administration will continue targeting Hezbollah businessmen, companies, its operatives, officials and anyone who facilitates its activities," the administration official told reporters in a telephone briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the leader of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc Mohammad Raad and another member of parliament, Amin Sherri, in its first-ever designation of the group's politicians. The Treasury also designated Wafiq Safa, an internal security official.

A State Department official said the US action should serve as a "wake-up call" to other members of the Lebanese government.

"The message is actually that the rest of the Lebanese government needs to sever its dealings with these figures that we're designating today," the State Department official told reporters.

The US will use "all available tools" including sanctions to continue countering Hezbollah's capabilities in the region and around the world, the administration official said.

"The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to the expanding role of Hezbollah, which poses the direct threat to Lebanese sovereignty and Israeli security," the official said.

Since 2017, the US has sanctioned 50 individuals of organizations linked to Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a statement on the designation.

Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as a Shiite paramilitary organization aimed at ending Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. It later evolved into a political party that currently has representatives in the country's Cabinet, Parliament and municipalities.

Hezbollah's military wing remains active, particularly in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of President Bashar Assad.

The United States has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.