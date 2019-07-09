UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Sanction More Hezbollah Politicians, Businessmen - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

US to Sanction More Hezbollah Politicians, Businessmen - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United Sates will continue targeting Hezbollah businessmen and politicians in an effort to degrade the Lebanese group's capabilities, a senior administration said on Tuesday after the Treasury Department designated two members of Lebanon's Parliament.

"This administration will continue targeting Hezbollah businessmen, companies, its operatives, officials and anyone who facilitates its activities," the administration official told reporters in a telephone briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the leader of Hezbollah's parliamentary bloc Mohammad Raad and another member of parliament, Amin Sherri, in its first-ever designation of the group's politicians. The Treasury also designated Wafiq Safa, an internal security official.

A State Department official said the US action should serve as a "wake-up call" to other members of the Lebanese government.

"The message is actually that the rest of the Lebanese government needs to sever its dealings with these figures that we're designating today," the State Department official told reporters.

The US will use "all available tools" including sanctions to continue countering Hezbollah's capabilities in the region and around the world, the administration official said.

"The United States will no longer turn a blind eye to the expanding role of Hezbollah, which poses the direct threat to Lebanese sovereignty and Israeli security," the official said.

Since 2017, the US has sanctioned 50 individuals of organizations linked to Hezbollah, the Treasury Department said in a statement on the designation.

Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as a Shiite paramilitary organization aimed at ending Israel's occupation of southern Lebanon. It later evolved into a political party that currently has representatives in the country's Cabinet, Parliament and municipalities.

Hezbollah's military wing remains active, particularly in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of President Bashar Assad.

The United States has designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Syria Israel Parliament United States Lebanon 2017 All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

One of kidnapped child found critically injured su ..

4 minutes ago

White House to Take Close Look at US Labor Secreta ..

4 minutes ago

Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari for promoting local, natio ..

4 minutes ago

Zubaida Jalal condoles death of Dr Andul Qudoos

4 minutes ago

Erdogan Says EU Failed to Fulfill Obligations to T ..

4 minutes ago

UK to Launch Modern Slavery Research Center - Gove ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.