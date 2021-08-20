US to Sanction One Russian Vessel, Two Persons Linked to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced sanctions against one Russian vessel and two Russian individuals linked to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

"The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended.

The report lists one Russian vessel and two Russian persons involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," Blinken said in a statement. "Persons identified in the report will be sanctioned under PEESA. Additionally, the vessel listed in the report, as well as one additional Russian vessel involved in the project, will be identified as blocked property of one of the listed entities."