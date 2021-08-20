UrduPoint.com

US To Sanction One Russian Vessel, Two Persons Linked To Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Blinken

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:04 PM

US to Sanction One Russian Vessel, Two Persons Linked to Nord Stream 2 Pipeline - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced sanctions against one Russian vessel and two Russian individuals linked to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced sanctions against one Russian vessel and two Russian individuals linked to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"The Department of State has submitted a report to Congress pursuant to the Protecting Europe's Energy Security Act of 2019 (PEESA), as amended.

The report lists one Russian vessel and two Russian persons involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline," Blinken said in a statement. "Persons identified in the report will be sanctioned under PEESA. Additionally, the vessel listed in the report, as well as one additional Russian vessel involved in the project, will be identified as blocked property of one of the listed entities."

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Congress 2019

Recent Stories

German Businesses Expect Appointment of Gas Transi ..

German Businesses Expect Appointment of Gas Transit Envoy to Expedite Russia-Ukr ..

58 seconds ago
 Role of educated women essential for development o ..

Role of educated women essential for development of country: Governor Balochista ..

59 seconds ago
 Launch of Russian Lunar Mission Postponed to 2022 ..

Launch of Russian Lunar Mission Postponed to 2022 From 2021 - Roscosmos

1 minute ago
 Australian Storer wins on Vuelta mountain as Rogli ..

Australian Storer wins on Vuelta mountain as Roglic holds lead

1 minute ago
 Whelan's Family Hopes Russia to Allow Him Access t ..

Whelan's Family Hopes Russia to Allow Him Access to Lawyers - Statement

6 minutes ago
 Blinken Talks to Qatar Deputy Prime Minister as US ..

Blinken Talks to Qatar Deputy Prime Minister as US Flies Refugees to Doha - US S ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.