US To Sanction Putin's Children, Other Top Officials' Families - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 07:46 PM

US to Sanction Putin's Children, Other Top Officials' Families - Senior Official

The United States is imposing sanctions on the children of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the families of other top Russian officials such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a senior administration official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States is imposing sanctions on the children of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the families of other top Russian officials such as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.

"Today we're sanctioning Putin's adult children, Minister Lavrov's wife and his daughter, and members of Russia's Security Council," the senior administration official said.

The US on Wednesday also announced sanctions against a number of Russian government officials including Security Council deputy chair Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

