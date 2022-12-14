UrduPoint.com

US To Sanction Russian Tycoon Potanin, His Companies - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 14, 2022 | 10:32 PM

The United States intends to impose sanctions on Russian tycoon Vladimir Potanin and his companies, but will spare his mining giant Nornickel, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

The sanctions may be reportedly imposed as soon as Thursday, and will target the businessman, his wife Ekaterina Potanina, and a yacht he owns.

Potanin's targeted businesses include investment and holding company Interros, and Rosbank.

Several members of the Russian government will also receive sanctions designations, the report added.

