US To Sanction Turkey For Acquiring Russia's S-400 Air Defense System - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States is set to sanction Turkey over the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense system, Reuters reported on Thursday citing four unnamed sources.

The report said the sanctions would target Turkey's Defense Industries and its president Ismail Demir.

The long-anticipated move could be announced any day, the report added.

