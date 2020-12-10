US To Sanction Turkey For Acquiring Russia's S-400 Air Defense System - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 11:20 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The United States is set to sanction Turkey over the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense system, Reuters reported on Thursday citing four unnamed sources.
The report said the sanctions would target Turkey's Defense Industries and its president Ismail Demir.
The long-anticipated move could be announced any day, the report added.