UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Sanction Turkey For Acquiring Russia's S-400 Air Defense System - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

US To Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russia's S-400 Air Defense System - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The United States is set to sanction Turkey over the acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense system, Reuters reported on Thursday citing four unnamed sources.

The report said the sanctions would target Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir.

The long-anticipated move could be announced any day, the report added.

The Presidency of Defense Industries is a governmental body overseeing weaponry procurement and development.

Turkey opted to purchase the S-400 from Russia in 2017 after negotiations for the acquisition of its US counterpart, the Patriot system, broke down due to disagreements between the two countries over technology transfers.

The US responded to the delivery of the first batch of S-400 batteries by removing Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program on the grounds that Russia could use the air defense system to gather information on the advanced capabilities of the US aircraft.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Turkey United States 2017 From

Recent Stories

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

21 minutes ago

Govt ready for dialogue with opposition except cor ..

10 minutes ago

Mardan gets mobile water testing laboratory

10 minutes ago

European Airlines Predicted to Register $11.9Bln L ..

13 minutes ago

EU Targets Spread of Terrorist Content Online

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.