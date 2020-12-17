UrduPoint.com
US To Save Around $2.6Bln If Biden Administration Halts Border Wall Project - Reports

Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The US government will save about $2.6 billion if the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden stops the construction of the Mexico border wall ” initiated by incumbent leader Donald Trump ” on his first day in office, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing estimates made by the US Army Corps of Engineers estimates.

Earlier this year, Biden promised during his campaign that if elected, he would not build new sections of the border wall aimed at combating illegal migration, which became a symbol of the Trump presidency and one of the most expensive infrastructure projects in US history. However, it remains unclear what costs the new administration may incur if the construction is stopped.

According to the estimates, reviewed by the newspaper, about $3.3 billion of unused funds will remain on the project's accounts on January 21, when Biden is set to take office.

The US Army Corps' officials are currently negotiating the possibility of terminating contracts and possible costs. If the incoming US administration decides to terminate or modify contracts with construction firms, the latter will be able to bill the authorities for "demobilization" fees, which will cover the withdrawal of crews, materials and equipment from the border and are estimated to be around $700 million.

The newspaper added that the Army Corps also presented a third option that would see Biden freeze the building of new sections but complete the construction of the already built part.

In October, the US Department of Homeland Security said that 400 miles of the border wall had been completed, adding that another 210 miles were under construction.

