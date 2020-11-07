US to See Resurgence of Alternative Parties Sidelined in 2020 Vote - Ex-Green VP Candidate

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The next US presidential election will see more alternatives on the ballot after third parties were marginalized by a political monopoly in the 2020 vote, former Green Party vice presidential candidate and Black Alliance for Peace national organizer, Ajamu Baraka, told Sputnik.

The OSCE observation mission reported that US mainstream media largely ignored third party presidential candidates in the run up to the November 3 election.

"Alternative parties were basically disappeared in the electoral process... that's why their numbers fell off, and that's why we have the kind of democracy or a shadow of a democracy that we have in the US," Baraka, a veteran human rights activist, said. "The public, they have a desire for a greater range of choice... as a consequence of this election, we're going to see more pressure being put on the two parties."

The public mood has shifted, Baraka added, noting that 62 percent of the US population would like to see alternative parties. Voters seem less susceptible to simplistic arguments for maintaining a two-party monopoly, he said.

"As a consequence of this election we're going to see more pressure being put on the two parties. There's going to be a political movement... to open up the democracy," Baraka said. "So 2024 and 2028, I think, opens up some real possibilities for a greater democratic participation in the process."

As an example of the challenge that alternative parties have in the US, Baraka said this election cycle the Democratic Party went to court to kick the Green Party off the ballot in a number of states. Despite that, the Green Party was able to get on the ballot in 30 states.

"When you basically ignored and marginalized alternative candidates, you undermined democracy, you undermined the range of choices that are available to the population, and you create a situation where what you have left is something that's very difficult to define as democracy," Baraka said.

He said the OSCE observations about neglect of alternatives are absolutely correct. The impact, he added, will be further de-legitimization of the political process.

"And the losers for that, of course, will always be of the general public," he said.

Baraka said a democratic movement is needed to reverse laws like the Fairness Doctrine and the Equal Time Doctrine in the 1980s, which helped constrict the range of political discourse. Those decisions must be reversed to allow a greater degree of information that is available to the public, he said.

Baraka went on to say that there should be changes made to the concentration and centralization of corporate control.

"We have to break up some of these corporations. We have six corporations that basically control all of the news and entertainment in the in the country," he explained. "Unless we are able to open up the system somewhat, it will be very difficult to break through. But break through and attempt to break through is what we have to do. We have to continue to build alternative political structures and build movement that the corporate media will make [that] would be impossible to ignore."

On Friday, Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden began creeping towards the 270 electoral votes needed to win the election, although vote counting continues in four states that have yet to be called. Trump, meanwhile, has said the election is rigged due to rampant voter fraud and threatened to take the election results to the Supreme Court.