US to Seek Death Penalty Again for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for Boston Marathon Bombing - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr will again seek the death penalty against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for the Boston Marathon bombing, the Associated Press reported.

On July 31, a Federal appeals court in Boston ordered that three of Tsarnaev's convictions be reversed, his death penalty scrapped and a new penalty trial ordered.

Barr said the Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling and would even take it to the Supreme Court, the report said on Thursday.