US To Seek Death Penalty Again For Dzhokhar Tsarnaev For Boston Marathon Bombing - Reports
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 04:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) US Attorney General William Barr will again seek the death penalty against Dzhokhar Tsarnaev for the Boston Marathon bombing, the Associated Press reported.
On July 31, a Federal appeals court in Boston ordered that three of Tsarnaev's convictions be reversed, his death penalty scrapped and a new penalty trial ordered.
Barr said the Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling and would even take it to the Supreme Court, the report said on Thursday.