US to Seek Extending Iran Arms Embargo 'By Different Means' in Case of UNSC Veto - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) The United States will seek to prolong the arms embargo on Iran "by different means" in case the UN Security Council (UNSC) vetoes a draft resolution on its extension, US Special Representative for Iran and Senior Adviser to the Secretary of State Brian Hook wrote in an article published in the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier in May, Hook said that Washington already prepared a draft resolution for a vote at the United Nations on this issue. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia, in turn, said that he saw no reasons for the embargo's extension.

"If American diplomacy is pissed off by a veto, nevertheless, the U.S. retains the fitting to resume the arms embargo by different means. Safety Council Decision 2231 (2015) lifted most U.N. sanctions but additionally created a authorized mechanism for unique use by sure nations to snap sanctions again.

The arms embargo is one in every of these sanctions," Hook stated.

In April, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the country would do everything possible to extend the United Nations' arms embargo and prevent Iran from purchasing military equipment from Russia and China. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed, in his comment for Sputnik, that the arms embargo cannot be extended beyond the date when it expires after five years.

The US has enforced a policy of so-called maximum pressure on Iran since 2018 when the US withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the nuclear deal reached between Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union in 2015.