UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Seek More Allies To Impose Sanctions After UK's Announcement - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

US to Seek More Allies to Impose Sanctions After UK's Announcement - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the United States will seek additional allies to sanction individuals and entities involved in human rights violations after the United Kingdom announced it has imposed "Magnitsky sanctions."

The UK Foreign Office said earlier on Monday that it has created a new sanctions list to include Russian and Saudi citizens who will face sanctions for being involved in alleged human rights violations.

"The United States will continue to seek out additional allies and partners to jointly leverage all tools at our disposal to deny access to the United States and international financial systems to all those who engage in serious human rights abuses," Pompeo said on Monday afternoon.

Pompeo said the United States commends the United Kingdom's continued global leadership on the promotion and protection of human rights and in particular its global human rights sanctions regime.

"This sanctions regime marks the beginning of a new era for UK sanctions policy and cooperation between our two democracies. The UK global human rights sanctions regime will give the United Kingdom a powerful new economic tool to promote accountability for human rights abuse on a global scale.

"

The United Kingdom's list is comprised of 25 Russians, including Investigative Committee chief Alexander Bastrykin, 20 Saudi citizens, two Myanmar generals and two members of North Korea's special services.

The United Kingdom has accused the Russians on the sanctions list of being involved in the death of Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky in 2009.

The Saudi citizens included in the UK sanctions list are suspected by London of playing a role in the murder of Saudi opposition commentator Jamal Khashoggi.

Russia said it views the UK sanctions as a hostile act affecting bilateral relations.

The United Kingdom is imposing sanctions independently for the first time. In the past, London introduced restrictive measures as part of a collective action whether as a member of the European Union or the United Nations.

The individuals under sanctions are banned from entering the United Kingdom and all their assets on UK territory can be frozen.

Related Topics

Murder Foreign Office United Nations Russia European Union Saudi Citizens Saudi London United Kingdom Myanmar United States North Korea All From Opposition Mike Pompeo Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

16 minutes ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

31 minutes ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

3 hours ago

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 822 applied techno ..

4 hours ago

The ‘Hope Probe’ Team works round-the-clock in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.