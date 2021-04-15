US to Seek Opportunities for Cooperation With Russia Even After Sanctions - Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The United States will continue to look for opportunities to cooperate with Russia to ensure global stability, US Ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Thursday after visiting the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned the US ambassador in the light of the sanctions imposed against Russia.

"Where possible, the United States will continue to seek opportunities for cooperation with Russia with the goal of building a more stable and predictable relationship consistent with U.S. interests," the ambassador said in a statement published on the embassy's website.

He also said that the meeting, during which he informed the Russian side about "far-reaching measures that the United States is taking to hold the Russian government accountable for its adversarial actions," had been requested by the US side and was held in a professional and respectful manner.