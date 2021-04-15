US to Seek Opportunities to Engage With Russia Toward More Stable Relationship - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday Washington will seek opportunities to cooperate with Russia to build a more stable and predictable relationship after the administration of President Joe Biden imposed new sanctions against Moscow.

"Where possible, the United States will also seek opportunities for cooperation with Russia, with the goal of building a more stable and predictable relationship consistent with U.S. interests," Blinken said in a statement.