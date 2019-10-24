US to Seek Proposals for New 5G Technology Prototypes Development Next Month - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The US government will make a formal public request for new proposals to advance 5G communications technology and experimentation next month, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense today announced that in November it will issue a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) focused on large-scale experimentation and prototyping of 5G technologies," the statement said.

The draft RFP will also identify four US military installations where initial 5G experimentation will take place and will give the private industrial sector the chance to provide feedback to the Defense Department before the final RFP is issued, the statement explained.

"History is replete with examples of the [Defense Department] partnering with the private sector to foster innovation and... bring leap-ahead technology to the forefront," Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Lisa Porter told the mobile World Congress 19 in Los Angeles.

The RFP will focus on creating a spectrum sharing test-bed to demonstrate the capability to use 5G in congested environments with high-power, mid-band radars and on integrating augmented reality and virtual reality into mission planning and training on training ranges, the statement said.