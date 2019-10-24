UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Seek Proposals For New 5G Technology Prototypes Development Next Month - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 01:10 AM

US to Seek Proposals for New 5G Technology Prototypes Development Next Month - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) The US government will make a formal public request for new proposals to advance 5G communications technology and experimentation next month, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"The Department of Defense today announced that in November it will issue a draft Request for Proposals (RFP) focused on large-scale experimentation and prototyping of 5G technologies," the statement said.

The draft RFP will also identify four US military installations where initial 5G experimentation will take place and will give the private industrial sector the chance to provide feedback to the Defense Department before the final RFP is issued, the statement explained.

"History is replete with examples of the [Defense Department] partnering with the private sector to foster innovation and... bring leap-ahead technology to the forefront," Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Lisa Porter told the mobile World Congress 19 in Los Angeles.

The RFP will focus on creating a spectrum sharing test-bed to demonstrate the capability to use 5G in congested environments with high-power, mid-band radars and on integrating augmented reality and virtual reality into mission planning and training on training ranges, the statement said.

Related Topics

World Technology Mobile Los Angeles 5G November Congress Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

60 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

1 hour ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

1 hour ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

1 hour ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

2 hours ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.