UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Seek Reasons For New Sanctions Against Russia - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 25 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:37 PM

US to Seek Reasons for New Sanctions Against Russia - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The United States will look for reasons for new sanctions against Russia, even though the senselessness of such a policy is increasingly obvious to those who formulate recommendations for Washington's administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The United States will look for reasons for new sanctions against Russia, even though the senselessness of such a policy is increasingly obvious to those who formulate recommendations for Washington's administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"They cannot simply abandon it [sanctions policy], even realizing its futility. They will look for reasons when and under what pretext to do something else. even for those who formulate recommendations as to what official course toward Russia should be pursued by the administration in Washington," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

23 minutes ago

Shahbaz offers politics of reconciliation to govt: ..

20 seconds ago

Macron's Close Associate Believes Ukraine 'Not Far ..

22 seconds ago

Six drug peddlers, bootlegger, illegal weapon hold ..

23 seconds ago

KP Govt develops roads, infrastructure in Swat for ..

1 hour ago

National Assembly committee on Religious Affairs a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.