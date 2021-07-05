US to Seek Reasons for New Sanctions Against Russia - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The United States will look for reasons for new sanctions against Russia, even though the senselessness of such a policy is increasingly obvious to those who formulate recommendations for Washington's administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

"They cannot simply abandon it [sanctions policy], even realizing its futility. They will look for reasons when and under what pretext to do something else. even for those who formulate recommendations as to what official course toward Russia should be pursued by the administration in Washington," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.