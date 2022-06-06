US to Seize 2 Planes Owned by Abramovich Over Violation of Export License - Court Filing

A US judge approved a warrant to authorize the seizure of two aircraft owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich that allegedly violated US export controls, a court document revealed on Monday

"YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED AND AUTHORIZED, within fourteen (14) days of the date of issuance of this warrant of seizure for the property described below ... A BOEING 787-8 DREAMLINER AIRCRAFT, BEARING TAIL NUMBER P4-BDL AND MANUFACTURER SERIAL NUMBER 37306, and A GULFSTREAM G650ER AIRCRAFT, BEARING TAIL NUMBER LX-RAY AND MANUFACTURER SERIAL NUMBER 6417," Judge Sarah Cave said in a court document.