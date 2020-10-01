US to Seize $5.2Mln From Snowden Book Sale, Speech Revenues - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US government will seize $5.2 million generated from the sales of a book written by former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) contractor Edward Snowden as well as from his speeches given, the Justice Department said in a statement on Thursday.

In September 2019, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Snowden over claims that he violated non-disclosure obligations by not submitting his original autobiography to the US government for review before its publishing. A US Federal judge ruled in December that the government was entitled to all the profits from the original version of the autobiography because of this violation.

"Edward Snowden violated his legal obligations to the United States, and therefore, his unlawful financial gains must be relinquished to the government," Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in the statement.

Snowden will now relinquish $5.2 million earned from sales of "his book Permanent Record" and 56 speeches into a trust set up by the US government. Any further revenue Snowden receives from the sales of his book ular book and the identified speeches will also be forfeited to the trust.