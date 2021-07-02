US to Send 1.5Mln Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to El Salvador - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The United States will deliver 1.5 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to El Salvador, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"This Sunday we will send 1.5 million doses of Moderna [vaccine] to El Salvador," Psaki told reporters.

The United States pledged to distribute 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines around the world.

The Biden administration has already sent out millions of vaccines to Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ukraine and Pakistan.