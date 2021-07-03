UrduPoint.com
US To Send 1.5Mln Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine To El Salvador - White House

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

US to Send 1.5Mln Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine to El Salvador - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The United States will deliver 1.5 million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine to El Salvador, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"This Sunday we will send 1.5 million doses of Moderna [vaccine] to El Salvador," Psaki told reporters.

The United States pledged to distribute 80 million doses of coronavirus vaccines around the world.

The Biden administration has already sent out millions of vaccines to Peru, Colombia, Brazil, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ukraine and Pakistan.

More Stories From World

