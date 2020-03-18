UrduPoint.com
US to Send 2 Military Hospital Ships to Help Fight With Coronavirus Outbreak - Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that two US military hospital ships will be deployed to help deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that two US military hospital ships will be deployed to help deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"We are sending upon request the two hospital ships that are being prepared right now," Trump said. "One is called the Mercy and the other is called the Comfort. They are in tip top shape... They are getting ready to come up to New York."

