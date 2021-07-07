UrduPoint.com
US To Send 2Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses To Bolivia, Paraguay Thursday - White House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:59 PM

US to Send 2Mln Coronavirus Vaccine Doses to Bolivia, Paraguay Thursday - White House

The United States is set to send 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Bolivia and Paraguay on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The United States is set to send 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to Bolivia and Paraguay on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

"Today, we're announcing we're sharing more doses with Latin America. 1 million Johnson & Johnson doses will be headed to Bolivia on Thursday.

One million doses of Pfizer will be sent to Paraguay," Psaki said during a gaggle aboard Air Force One on Wednesday.

The move is part of the Biden administration's commitment of sharing 80 million doses with countries around the world. Psaki said on Tuesday that the vaccines are allocated on the basis of availability, as well as whether countries are ready to receive and administer them.

Guatemala and Vietnam received a combined 3.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccines on Tuesday and 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine were sent to Indonesia late last week.

