US To Send 3,000 Additional Troops To Poland In Coming Days - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2022 | 12:50 AM

US to Send 3,000 Additional Troops to Poland in Coming Days - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The United States is about to send 3,000 additional troops to Poland in coming days, Reuters reported on Friday, citing four officials.

Earlier in the day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan claimed that an alleged Russian attack on Ukraine may begin "at any time," starting with aerial and missile bombing.

Russia may also undertake a rapid assault of Kiev as part of its alleged invasion plans, Sullivan added.

Moscow gas repeatedly denied having any intention of attacking Ukraine.

