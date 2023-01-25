UrduPoint.com

US To Send 31 M1 Abrams Tanks To Ukraine In Deal Valued At $400Mln - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 08:19 PM

The United States will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine in a deal valued at $400 million, a Bloomberg reporter said via Twitter on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) The United States will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine in a deal valued at $400 million, a Bloomberg reporter said via Twitter on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on continued support for Ukraine on Wednesday at noon (17:00 GMT) amid reports that Washington is set to send dozens of Abrams tanks to Kiev to repel Russia's offensive.

Earlier in the day, Germany announced it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Ukraine has requested at least 300 main battle tanks and considers them a game changer in the conflict with Russia.

