UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Send 3Mln Coronavirus Vaccines To Guatemala Tuesday - White House

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

US to Send 3Mln Coronavirus Vaccines to Guatemala Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The US government will send 3 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Guatemala on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a pressbriefing.

"We are also pleased to announce 3 million vaccines going to Guatemala tomorrow continuing our prioritization of Latin American countries," Psaki told reporters on Mondaycvd .

Psaki noted that 1 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently being sent to Gambia, Senegal, Zambia and Niger.

This is the second batch of coronavirus vaccines that the United States is sending to Guatemala this month. On July 8, one-and-a-half million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were delivered to Guatemala City.

Related Topics

White House Guatemala United States Zambia Senegal Gambia Niger July Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE l ..

9 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler sends Eid Al Adha greetings to UAE ..

9 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

10 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on ..

10 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid A ..

10 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE Leaders on Ei ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.