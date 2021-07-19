US to Send 3Mln Coronavirus Vaccines to Guatemala Tuesday - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) The US government will send 3 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Guatemala on Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a pressbriefing.

"We are also pleased to announce 3 million vaccines going to Guatemala tomorrow continuing our prioritization of Latin American countries," Psaki told reporters on Mondaycvd .

Psaki noted that 1 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine are currently being sent to Gambia, Senegal, Zambia and Niger.

This is the second batch of coronavirus vaccines that the United States is sending to Guatemala this month. On July 8, one-and-a-half million doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine were delivered to Guatemala City.