US To Send 45 Flights With $200 Million Worth Of Military Support To Ukraine - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2022 | 07:47 PM

The United States plans to transport material and technical military assistance worth $200 million to Ukraine on 45 cargo flights, the RBC-Ukraine news outlet reported, citing sources

Last week, the first shipment of 90.7 tonnes of so-called lethal aid arrived in Ukraine.

Supplies of additional US material and technical assistance worth $200 million have begun and 45 flights will be needed to deliver all the aid, the outlet reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

This assistance includes ammunition, counter-battery weapons, anti-tank weapons, small arms, and among others, according to RBC.

Since 2014, the NATO countries, led by the United States, have been supplying Ukraine with arms. The US Department of State said last week, that Washington would continue delivering military assistance to Ukraine, with new supplies expected to arrive over the coming weeks.

Moscow has repeatedly urged Washington to stop providing Kiev with weapons.

The high tensions around Ukraine intensified this week, with NATO deploying additional troops near the Russian border, anticipating escalation. The European Council announced Monday that Moscow would face "massive consequences and severe costs," in the event of a military invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly dismissed the claims, maintaining that it has no intention of invading Ukraine and stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory, while raising concern over increased NATO's military activity in Eastern Europe.

