UrduPoint.com

US To Send $725Mln Military Aid Package To Ukraine, Including Humvees, Munitions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 07:49 PM

US to Send $725Mln Military Aid Package to Ukraine, Including Humvees, Munitions - Reports

The United States is planning to send a new $725 million package of military assistance to Ukraine that will include additional munitions and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HUMVEE) amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in the country, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two US administration officials

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) The United States is planning to send a new $725 million package of military assistance to Ukraine that will include additional munitions and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HUMVEE) amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in the country, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two US administration officials.

The new package is not expected to include either significant new capabilities or counter-air defense systems, the report said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vehicles United States Million

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of fi ..

Chief Minister Punjab approves establishment of five new districts

49 seconds ago
 Blinken Says Iran's Government Does Not Understand ..

Blinken Says Iran's Government Does Not Understand Its Own Citizens - State Dept

2 minutes ago
 Figure of dyslexia children increasing sharply

Figure of dyslexia children increasing sharply

2 minutes ago
 Speaker KP inaugurates heavy driving license print ..

Speaker KP inaugurates heavy driving license printing machine

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Lawmaker Upbeat After Musk Cuts Starlink ..

Ukrainian Lawmaker Upbeat After Musk Cuts Starlink Funding

2 minutes ago
 EU May Start Training Mission for Ukraine's Milita ..

EU May Start Training Mission for Ukraine's Military in Mid-November - Source

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.