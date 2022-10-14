US to Send $725Mln Military Aid Package to Ukraine, Including Humvees, Munitions - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States is planning to send a new $725 million package of military assistance to Ukraine that will include additional munitions and the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HUMVEE) amid Russia's ongoing special military operation in the country, Reuters reported on Friday, citing two US administration officials

The new package is not expected to include either significant new capabilities or counter-air defense systems, the report said.