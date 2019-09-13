UrduPoint.com
US To Send About 150 Troops To Northeastern Syria For Joint Patrols With Turkey - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) The US Department of Defense is going to send around 150 troops to northeastern Syria to carry out joint patrols with Turkey, US media reported.

The move will be a part of a series of military and diplomatic steps, made by the United States within recent weeks to ease tensions in relations with Turkey over Washington's ongoing support for Kurdish units, operating in northern Syria, The New York Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

US military and diplomatic officials refused to comment on the issue.

The United States currently has less than 1,000 troops in Syria, who are involved in fighting the remains of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

In August, the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to create a safe zone in northern Syria. The Syrian government has opposed the US-Turkish agreement, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as a breach of international law.

On Tuesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Ankara would act unilaterally in northern Syria in case of the US failure to implement the reached agreement.

