US To Send Additional 1,700 Troops To Poland - Morawiecki

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2022 | 10:28 PM

The United States will send additional 1,700 troops to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States will send additional 1,700 troops to Poland, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.

Poland currently hosts approximately 5,500 US soldiers.

"The United States, in accordance with its promise, in response to the growing tension in Ukraine, will transfer 1,700 of its soldiers to Poland," Morawiecki wrote on his Facebook page.

