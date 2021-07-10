US to Send Additional Manpower, Financial Assistance to Haiti as Requested - White House

The United States will support Haiti's investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by providing additional manpower and financial resources, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

. supporting law enforcement efforts on the ground and making sure we are providing resources in terms of women and manpower but also financial resources is part of what our objective is as well," Psaki said during a press briefing. "This action was in response to a specific request."