UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Send Additional Manpower, Financial Assistance To Haiti As Requested - White House

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:07 AM

US to Send Additional Manpower, Financial Assistance to Haiti as Requested - White House

The United States will support Haiti's investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by providing additional manpower and financial resources, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The United States will support Haiti's investigation into the assassination of President Jovenel Moise by providing additional manpower and financial resources, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"We are..

. supporting law enforcement efforts on the ground and making sure we are providing resources in terms of women and manpower but also financial resources is part of what our objective is as well," Psaki said during a press briefing. "This action was in response to a specific request."

Related Topics

White House United States Haiti Women

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

8 minutes ago

COAS thanks Chinese envoy for unwavering support t ..

44 seconds ago

UN Chief Welcomes Pledge to Facilitate Aid Access ..

46 seconds ago

COAS lauds Qatar's role in facilitating, hosting ' ..

17 minutes ago

DC reviews arrangements of anti-polio campaign

17 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.