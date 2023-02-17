US to Send Auditors to Battlefield in Ukraine to Step Up Arms Monitoring - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) US senior oversight officials are going to press for the deployment of auditors and investigators directly into the battlefield in Ukraine to ramp up US security assistance monitoring on the ground, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

According to inspectors general from the Departments of Defense, the State Department, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), to date they have carried out indirect oversight through personnel located in Germany, Poland, and Washington D.C. and not on the ground, the report said.

The situation changed after the inspectors had visited Kiev in late January and decided to press for sending some of the 177 auditors and investigators, working on the oversight of the US assistance, on the ground to Ukraine, the report said.

The oversight officials said in interviews that so far, they have found no major frauds involving US assistance to Ukraine, which has recently reached a record $110 billion, the report noted.

US officials also deny that the US military aid was part of a recent corruption scandal in Ukraine that has sparked a string of firings and reshuffles in President Zelensky's cabinet, according to the report.

In January, The Offices of Inspectors General for the Defense Department, State Department, and US Agency for International Development released a joint report outlining the United States' 14 completed and 64 planned Ukraine aid oversight projects in 2023.