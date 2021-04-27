US to Send COVID-19 'Strike Team' to Assist India - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United States will send a special strike team to India to help the country fight the new spike in coronavirus cases, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Monday.

"US CDC [Centers for Decease Control and Prevention] working with USAID [US Agency for International Development] will urgently deploy a strike team to India, which will include public health experts to work in close collaboration with our embassy, with Indian health industry experts and with India's epidemic intelligence service stuff," the official said during virtual press briefing.

The strike team will work with Indian health officials and practitioners in a number of areas, including laboratory services surveillance and epidemiology, the official said.

The United States is also exploring options to provide India with oxygen and related supplies, as well as training assistance and transportation services, the official added.

The Indian authorities reported last week 17.3 million new cases - the highest number since the pandemic began more than a year ago - and said the country is facing severe shortage of oxygen for medical purposes.