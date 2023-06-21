US to Send Extra $172Mln in Aid to Sudan, Neighbors in Refugee Crisis - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The US government will be sending an additional $172 million in humanitarian aid to Sudan and neighboring East African nations to further help them deal with their worsening refugee crisis, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The United States announced nearly $172 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Sudan and neighboring countries experiencing the impacts of the ongoing humanitarian crisis," the statement said

The new humanitarian assistance boosts the total US aid for the region to more than $550 million this fiscal year for Sudan and neighboring countries, including Chad, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic, Blinken said.

"For this humanitarian assistance to have the greatest possible impact and save countless lives, Sudanese authorities must remove the onerous bureaucratic and security restrictions that are hindering shipments of lifesaving aid," Blinken insisted.

Life-saving supplies were being held at customs and routed through long, dangerous roads in order to reach communities most in need and aid workers were unable to get the visas required to enter the country and to deliver assistance, he said.