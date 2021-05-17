UrduPoint.com
US To Send Extra 20 Mln Vaccine Doses Abroad: W.House

Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:46 PM

US to send extra 20 mln vaccine doses abroad: W.House

The United States will release an additional 20 million doses of Covid vaccine to other countries, bringing the total being shipped out to 80 million, the White House said Monday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The United States will release an additional 20 million doses of Covid vaccine to other countries, bringing the total being shipped out to 80 million, the White House said Monday.

"The United States will send 20 million doses authorized for use in the United States to help countries battling the pandemic by the end of June," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

Psaki said President Joe Biden would formally announce the move in a televised address later Monday.

