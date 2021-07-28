US to Send Extra $25Mln to Support COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Across India - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States government will allocate additionally $25 million to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts across India, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that the United States government will send an additional $25 million Dollars to support vaccination efforts across India," Blinken said during a joint press conference with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.