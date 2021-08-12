UrduPoint.com

US To Send Forces In Kabul To Help With US Embassy Evacuation - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 10:30 PM

US to Send Forces in Kabul to Help With US Embassy Evacuation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The United States is about to send in troops to Kabul, Afghanistan, to assist with the evacuation of the US embassy staff, Reuters reported on Thursday citing Biden administration officials.

Such assistance is a standard practice in conflict zones, the officials said while speaking on condition of anonymity.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul United States

