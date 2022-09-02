US to Send Four MQ-9B SeaGuardian Drones to Taiwan by 2029 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Taiwan has signed a contract with the US on purchasing four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones to be delivered by 2029, which is later than previously planned, media reported.

According to Taiwan's Central news Agency (CNA), the contract worth 16.8 billion Taiwanese Dollars ($549.5 million) was signed on August 24 and is to be completed by December 31, 2029. Initially the drones were planned to be delivered by 2028.

On Wednesday, the CNA also reported, citing the defense ministry's information, that the island was aiming to buy more HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, up from the initial 11 to 29. The new order also includes 864 precision rockets compatible with HIMARS.

On August 25, Taiwan's defense ministry proposed increasing the defense spending for 2023 to a record 586.3 billion Taiwanese dollars ($19.

4 billion) amid tense relations between the island in China.

Tensions between China and the island it claims as its territory boiled after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ignored Beijing's warnings and went ahead with her plan to visit Taipei as part of her Asia tour. She is the highest-ranking US official to come to Taiwan in 14 years. The US does not officially recognize Taiwan's independence.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.