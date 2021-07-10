UrduPoint.com
US To Send Half A Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Moldova Through COVAX - Ambassador

US to Send Half a Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses to Moldova Through COVAX - Ambassador

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2021) The United States will transfer 500,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine to Moldova as a humanitarian effort through the COVAX vaccine-sharing initiative, US Ambassador to Chisinau Derek Hogan said on Friday.

"I am proud to announce that, through COVAX, the U.S. is donating 500,000 doses of U.S.-produced Johnson & Johnson vaccines to Moldova. The first 150,000 doses will arrive on July 12," Hogan said in a statement published on the Embassy's Facebook page.

The diplomat noted that the United States was committed to speeding up vaccinations on the international level.

COVID-19 vaccination in Moldova kicked off on March 2. To date, more than 300,000 people have been vaccinated in the country.

The COVAX initiative is aimed at providing equal access to testing, treatment, and vaccines among all the world's countries, including low-income states, and delivering 2 billion shots of vaccines globally by the end of this year.

