UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Send Higher-Level Delegation To May 9 Parade In Moscow Than Planned - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:09 PM

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade in Moscow Than Planned - Ryabkov

The United States has not declined to attend the parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, will have a higher-level delegation than originally planned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United States has not declined to attend the parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, will have a higher-level delegation than originally planned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

The parade has been scheduled for May 9.

"The invitations were sent to them in a timely manner. Our American colleagues responded to them. We see no reason why this [their attendance] should not take place. There is no refusal," Ryabkov said, as quoted by the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States May World War

Recent Stories

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

5 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

3 minutes ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parad ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 78,000, Rec ..

3 minutes ago

US Share in WHO Budget Around 15%, Crisis Bad Time ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.