US To Send Higher-Level Delegation To May 9 Parade In Moscow Than Planned - Ryabkov
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:09 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The United States has not declined to attend the parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, will have a higher-level delegation than originally planned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.
The parade has been scheduled for May 9.
"The invitations were sent to them in a timely manner. Our American colleagues responded to them. We see no reason why this [their attendance] should not take place. There is no refusal," Ryabkov said, as quoted by the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.