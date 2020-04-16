US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade in Moscow Than Planned - Ryabkov

The United States has not declined to attend the parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, will have a higher-level delegation than originally planned, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

The parade has been scheduled for May 9.

"The invitations were sent to them in a timely manner. Our American colleagues responded to them. We see no reason why this [their attendance] should not take place. There is no refusal," Ryabkov said, as quoted by the Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine.