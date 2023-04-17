US to Send Legal Adviser to Embassy in Kiev to Cooperate on Justice Sector Issues -Garland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Justice Department will send a legal adviser to the US Embassy in Kiev to work with Ukrainian prosecutors on a variety of complex issues pertaining to the justice sector, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday.

"Justice Department is also planning to send a resident legal adviser to the US Embassy in Kiev this summer," Garland said during a press conference. "That adviser will work with our Ukrainian partners on a variety of complex justice sector issues."

Garland pointed out that Washington and Kiev continue to work closely to investigate alleged war crimes committed in Ukraine, including potential war crimes against Americans who were harmed or killed in the conflict.

The United States has repeatedly stated that it will seek accountability for those responsible for alleged Russian war crimes committed in Ukraine since the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in the country, even though Washington does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.

On March 2, 2022, the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.