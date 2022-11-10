UrduPoint.com

US To Send More Defense Systems, Missiles To Ukraine - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published November 10, 2022 | 11:47 PM

The US is going to send more security assistance for Ukraine, including Hawk air defense missiles and Stinger-equipped Avenger Defense Systems, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a press briefing on Wednesday

"Today, the United States will be announcing another package of security assistance for Ukraine, including important air defense contributions, like missiles for Hawk air defense systems, as well as 4 US Avenger air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles," Sullivan said.

The new security assistance will supplement other air defense contributions made by allies and partners who are involved in the Ukrainian efforts.

