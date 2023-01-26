UrduPoint.com

US To Send Most Advanced Version Of Abrams M1 Tank To Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 11:26 PM

US to Send Most Advanced Version of Abrams M1 Tank to Ukraine - Reports

The United States will send Ukraine its most advanced version of the Abrams M1 main battle tank, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States will send Ukraine its most advanced version of the Abrams M1 main battle tank, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. However, US officials have said that training and delivery of the tanks to Ukraine's battlefields will take many months, certainly not in time for Ukraine's alleged counteroffensive in spring.

The advanced Abrams tanks, known as the M1A2 model, to be sent to Ukraine will not be equipped with a secret armor that uses depleted uranium due to Federal restrictions, the report said.

The M1A2 Abrams tank, compared to the older M1A1 configuration, has improved optics for targeting and a separate thermal optics system that allows the tank's commander to scan for targets in all weather and battlefield conditions, the report added.

The newer model of the tank also has a digitized control station that features technology allowing the commander to quickly identify friendly vehicles and enemy positions, according to the report.

Related Topics

Weather Technology Ukraine Vehicles United States Tank All

Recent Stories

AED33.1 billion in net profit reported by seven li ..

AED33.1 billion in net profit reported by seven listed banks for 2022

4 minutes ago
 Anti-Hungarian Actions in Ukraine Unacceptable for ..

Anti-Hungarian Actions in Ukraine Unacceptable for State Seeking to Join EU - Bu ..

4 minutes ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - French For ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Hosting 4Mln Ukrainian Refugees as Migration Pr ..

EU Hosting 4Mln Ukrainian Refugees as Migration Pressure Mounts

4 minutes ago
 Govt assures support for boosting IT exports

Govt assures support for boosting IT exports

5 minutes ago
 Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East tri ..

Blinken to urge end to violence on Middle East trip

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.