US to Send Most Advanced Version of Abrams M1 Tank to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States will send Ukraine its most advanced version of the Abrams M1 main battle tank, Politico reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that the United States will send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. However, US officials have said that training and delivery of the tanks to Ukraine's battlefields will take many months, certainly not in time for Ukraine's alleged counteroffensive in spring.

The advanced Abrams tanks, known as the M1A2 model, to be sent to Ukraine will not be equipped with a secret armor that uses depleted uranium due to Federal restrictions, the report said.

The M1A2 Abrams tank, compared to the older M1A1 configuration, has improved optics for targeting and a separate thermal optics system that allows the tank's commander to scan for targets in all weather and battlefield conditions, the report added.

The newer model of the tank also has a digitized control station that features technology allowing the commander to quickly identify friendly vehicles and enemy positions, according to the report.